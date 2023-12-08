FS- Alienware AW3821DW Gsync Pro monitor ,Seasonic 750 Prime, Intel i7 4770. Samsung S21 Ultra

jacuzz1
The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. Heatware
The monitor is however local pick up in Connecticut only.
Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
Adding my Alienware AW38221DW as I just placed an order for my Samsung 49 G9 OLED. She still has 6 months left on the warranty and its extendable if you wish. I do not have the box because it was wrecked during shipping. To my absolute amazement, the monitor did not suffer any damage due to the excellent packaging that Dell does. She is beautiful in every way with 0 dead pixels. I have to say with its 3840x1600 resolution, its the best productivity monitor that I have ever owned and pretty darn good at gaming too. That said, local pick up only. I am asking 600.00 or best offer.
Seasonic Prime Gold (80) modular supply. $50
Intel i7 4770 pull from my father's Dell. Asking $30 (comes with the cooler)
Samsung s21 Ultra. There is one noticeable scratch when the screen is powered off. $250 (final price drop) with case and charger.
