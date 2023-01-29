FS: Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor, Nintendo Switch, Logitech G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard

J

jedolley

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 28, 2007
Messages
1,146
*All offers are responded in the ordered they are received.
*All prices are shipped CONUS. Payment is only accepted via PayPal Goods and Services

----------------
References:
----------------

Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=66716
eBay: http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=j_dolley&ftab=AllFeedback

----------------
Items For Sale:
----------------

Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3420DW) - $450

In excellent working condition. Ships in original box with all included accessories.





Nintendo Switch (Original) - $180 *SOLD*

Original version Nintendo Switch with Red Joy-Cons. Screen protector installed since day one. Ships in original box with all included accessories.


Logitech G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard (GL Linear) - $120

In excellent working condition. Ships in original box with all included accessories.

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top