FS: Alienware 15 R4 4k Gaming Laptop

S

Swift_OwL

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
232
Selling my Alienware 15 R4.
SPECS:
4k gsync
32GB ram
Gtx 1070, i7-8750H 6 core, 12 thread
256gb ssd.


I bought it november 2018 for 2700 including tax. Amazing laptop.

Looking to get 1200 for it.

Payment would be through paypal.
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top