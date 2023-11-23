FS: Alan Wake - Key [Nvidia RTX 4000 Series Required]

Burke888

Hello,

This requires an eligible Nvidia RTX 4000 product to redeem so please make sure you have what is needed before buying. Attached is an image of the eligible RTX 4000 series GPUs.

Alan Wake 2*
*requires an eligible RTX 4000 series GPU
$30.00

Heatware: Burke888 and eBay
PayPal Friends and Family
Thanks!
 

I just did the NVIDIA version of this promotion and it just gave me a key that could be redeemed on any account. This just redeems directly to your Epic account?
 
This is the same Nvidia promotion.
It's not a CD-Key for Epic. You'll need to go through a few hoops and actually own one of the products in order to make use of the code.
 
