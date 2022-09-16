FS; 🍎 Airpods Pro, AirPort Express w/Airplay 2, doeboe Airtag Wallet, Lightning to USB camera adapter

-Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet, Black, updated version with Find My feature. Like new, I’m actually using this now but I’m open to other things.

iPhone 12 128GB Blue Unlocked



Phone is in swappa rated "good" condition. It has two small bezel dings, one on top right and one on bottom right. Everything else is perfect, was always in a case and had tempered glass screen protector on it. Screen perfect, back perfect etc. All original, never repaired & truetone is available. Battery is 89%. iOS 16. Details; 128GB Blue MGHF3LL/A United States Unlocked Version from Apple Store, A2172 with 5G mmWave.



Included with phone;



-Original box and unused accessories.

-Apple Black leather case; very used condition, still looks OK, feels great, by far my favorite case.

-Apple Green Silicone case; used, corners just starting to get shiny but still looks good.

-Spigen Thin Fit case in Navy Blue, newish condition.



$495 shipped CONUS UPS Ground. I'm on Heat, ebay, swappa, paypal

Airpods Pro original. I'm a clean non smoker and these have been wiped down with alcohol wipes. I barely used the apple tips, I like the comply foam tips. 19 months old. They still have lots of battery life and I haven't noticed one dying sooner than the other. Case is pretty scratched up but no huge scratches, looks well used. Box and all accessories, nothing missing.$75 shipped UPS ground ConUS.Optional deal "sweeteners", buy the phone and you can have any of this if you are interested;-doeboe Airtag Wallet with Airtag Holder, Genuine Leather, RFID blocking, dark brown [No Airtag]. Only used for a week or two but could not get used to having a wallet again.-Apple lightning to USB camera adapter; this thing is critical is you use YubiKey and have an iPad, worked for me with password manager apps.-Apple AirPort Express 2nd Gen A1392; supports Airplay 2, including power and sound cables. If you need RCA jack I have it somewhere, just ask.