FS: AI Server/ X99 CPU mb RAM combo - partial build ready for GPU, Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5, PC cable bundle (14 pounds!), open air gpu case

thanks for looking!
- Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 (2x16GB) 56000MT/s C40 - $70 shipped
- AI Server - partial build ready for GPU+SSD - (local pickup only southeast MN)
-ATX 8-12 GPU 6U dual ATX PSU Server Case w/ 5Pcs Corsair SP120 fan
-Asus X99E-WS motherboard with 7x PCIe slots
-Intel Xeon 2697A-V4 CPU
-128GB Crucial DDR4 (supports 256GB ECC)
-2x Corsair AX1600i PSU with dual PSU adapter installed (boxes and cables included)
-7x PCIe to USB -> 16x PCIe adapters for your GPUs
$1300 for everything
OR
- The above CPU+MB+RAM combo - $400
- Various PC cables bundle - Includes everything shown, sorted by type --14 lbs of cables--Toslink, HDMI, DVI, SATA, Molex, Displayport, various USB cables, ethernet - $25 + actual shipping
- 8 GPU Open Air Case - holds ATX mb/psu and up to 8 GPUs. I added a bar to make the height correct for 3090 FE. - Local in southeast MN $20 or shipped $25
sold:
1x Corsair PCIe 4.0 x16 300mm extension cable - $40 shipped 2x Corsair PCIe 3.0 x16 300mm extension cable - $25 shipped ea. Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Server Edition case (Glass side panel) - comes with 2x120mm Akasa viper + 140mm Corsair fans, local only for now in southeast MN - $85 Corsair AX1200 PSU - bit dusty but works well, has box and i think all cables - $65 shipped XFX Swift AMD Radeon 9070 OC - 2 mo. old, comes with box - $615 f&f / $635 g&s shipped 5x DFG 120mm case fans - 38mm width, 5500rpm, molex connector, new. - 5 fans for $25 shipped 2x Eero Pro 6e - mesh router, used, comes with AC adapter - $50 Nvidia 3070 FE - $275 shipped
