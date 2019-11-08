FS - Adobe,IDM,Windows 10 $8 & Office 2019/2016/365, Server , ASUS B250-M K Prime

All Prices are in USD

Hello,I am selling various products here. Since I have upgraded to Ryzen build, I have my i6 6700k system parts for sale.Sadly my 6700k died while delidding, so have to sell mobo.Also got Office 2016 and 2019 Home and Business edition keys as well as ProPlus edition. In my country, these licenses are cheaper compared to other countries, so I thought I would help my fellow HF members with some saving over buying these licenses. All office keys are brand new and never used.Also have some other small stuffs for sale which are lying around unused for long time. So gonna cleanup my house as well. Will list them soon as I get time to take photos and list them.All prices are without shipping. I am from INDIA so shipping is at actual. Windows and Office are digital keys.Adobe Acrobat XI Pro - $60Adobe Acrobat 2017 Pro - $85Adobe CC All Apps 1 Year subscription redeem code - $150InternetDownloadManager (IDM) License 1PC Lifetime - $18 - 4 availableWindows 10 Pro Retail - $8 .Windows 7 Pro (5 Users) - $20Windows 7 Ultimate (5 Users) - $30Windows 10 Home 1PC - SOLDMicrosoft Office 2019 Home & Student - SOLDMicrosoft Office 2019 Pro OEM - NAOffice 2016 ProPlus - $25 USD,Office 2019 ProPlus - $25 USDProject 2019 Professional (1 User ) $20Visio 2019 Professional (1 User ) $20Office 2019 Home and Business edition for PC - $70 USDOffice 2019 Home and Business edition for MAC - $50 USDOffice 2016 Home and Business edition for PC - Phone activation only - $20 USDOffice 2016 Home and Business edition for MAC - $30 USDWindows Server 2012 R2 Standard: $30Windows Server 2012 R2 Essential: $60Windows Server 2012 R2 DataCenter: $50Windows Server 2016 Essentials: $60Windows Server 2016 Standard: $45Windows Server 2016 Data Center: $50Windows Server 2019 Standard: $50Windows Server 2019 Data Center: $60MSI Z170A Gaming M5. Works great, comes with box and backplate.Selling as my i7-6700k died while delliding and I have upgraded to Ryzen.Price - $120 + S/HASUS B250M-K Prime . Used it as Office PC for like an year. Still under warranty.Price - $100 + S/HMSI BigBang Xpower X58 motherboard. 2 top USB 2.0 ports not working. Everything else works fine. Used with i7 950 for long time. Lying around for like an year now. Also, I wasnt able to change RAM frequency in BIOS. But worked fine with default RAM settings. CPU OC works fine as well.Price - $80 + S/HShipping is from India ( 360005 ). Will ship with IndiaPost Registered parcel service.Heatware link belowFeedback score 30-0-0Payment methods accepted - BTC, PayPal.You can contact me onFeel free to ask any questions you have.