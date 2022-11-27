FS: Acer Predator X34, Houston, TX

Acer Predator x34: $275 Local Houston, TX (cash, PP, venmo, etc)



Heat: xxwinmanxx



I know this is a long shot, but I have an Acer Predator X34 for sale. Looking for the sale to be local in the Houston area. Hopefully the price will be low enough to entice someone. Flawless condition, no dead pixels, no issues with the monitor. Since it is local, I have no issues powering the monitor on at meeting place. If you want to see it work, please bring a source to shoot it a signal.



Shoot me a PM if interested. I am not going to keep this up long before I give it to a friend. He asked that I try and sell first so he didn't feel guilty, lol.