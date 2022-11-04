FS: Acer Predator X27 bmiiphzx

Used Acer X27 (Predator X27 bmiiphzx) - This is the original model, not the 'p' or 's'. 4K, 144hz, hardware g-sync, HDR1000, etc.



Has just around 10000 use hours. Was never used with any considerable duration with the brightness past around 20% or so given that this will burn your retinas out, so the LED's still have a lot of life.



No dead pixels, fan is still fine, no cosmetic damage, fully functional.



Includes all original accessories.



I am willing to let this go for only $500 for local pickup. I am in the Colorado I-25 corridor, and can meet half-way.



If no offers for a local pickup, will ship, but this is going to raise the cost.