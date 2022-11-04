FS: Acer Predator X27 bmiiphzx

Mchart

Mchart

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,651
Used Acer X27 (Predator X27 bmiiphzx) - This is the original model, not the 'p' or 's'. 4K, 144hz, hardware g-sync, HDR1000, etc.

Has just around 10000 use hours. Was never used with any considerable duration with the brightness past around 20% or so given that this will burn your retinas out, so the LED's still have a lot of life.

No dead pixels, fan is still fine, no cosmetic damage, fully functional.

Includes all original accessories.

I am willing to let this go for only $500 for local pickup. I am in the Colorado I-25 corridor, and can meet half-way.

If no offers for a local pickup, will ship, but this is going to raise the cost.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top