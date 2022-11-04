FS: Acer Predator X27 bmiiphzx

Mchart
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 5,651
Used Acer X27 (Predator X27 bmiiphzx) - This is the original model, not the 'p' or 's'. 4K, 144hz, hardware g-sync, HDR1000, etc.
Has just around 10000 use hours. Was never used with any considerable duration with the brightness past around 20% or so given that this will burn your retinas out, so the LED's still have a lot of life.
No dead pixels, fan is still fine, no cosmetic damage, fully functional.
Includes all original accessories.
I am willing to let this go for only $500 for local pickup. I am in the Colorado I-25 corridor, and can meet half-way.
If no offers for a local pickup, will ship, but this is going to raise the cost.
Has just around 10000 use hours. Was never used with any considerable duration with the brightness past around 20% or so given that this will burn your retinas out, so the LED's still have a lot of life.
No dead pixels, fan is still fine, no cosmetic damage, fully functional.
Includes all original accessories.
I am willing to let this go for only $500 for local pickup. I am in the Colorado I-25 corridor, and can meet half-way.
If no offers for a local pickup, will ship, but this is going to raise the cost.