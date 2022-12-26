FS: Acer Predator 34" ultrawide curved monitor - (LOCAL NYC only $300)

O

ohms

Gawd
Joined
May 25, 2007
Messages
545
Model: X34 Pbmiphzx

non-smoking home, never left on for excessive time, no burn in or dead pixels.

Comes with:
  • Original box
  • Factory stand
  • Loktek monitor arm with USB 3.0 and audio ports.
  • HDMI cable
  • 6" Displayport v1.2 braided cable

Specs:
  • IPS display
  • Resolution: 3440 x 1440
  • Refresh rate: 100 Hz, overclocking to 120 Hz
  • G-Sync and FreeSync support
  • Ports: (1) DP 1.2, (1) HDMI 1.4 , & (4) USB 3.0 ports

Heatware: ohms139

Asking: $300 local pickup in NYC.

20221226_113122.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top