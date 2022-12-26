FS: Acer Predator 34" ultrawide curved monitor - (LOCAL NYC only $300)

Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
non-smoking home, never left on for excessive time, no burn in or dead pixels.
Comes with:
- Original box
- Factory stand
- Loktek monitor arm with USB 3.0 and audio ports.
- HDMI cable
- 6" Displayport v1.2 braided cable
Specs:
- IPS display
- Resolution: 3440 x 1440
- Refresh rate: 100 Hz, overclocking to 120 Hz
- G-Sync and FreeSync support
- Ports: (1) DP 1.2, (1) HDMI 1.4 , & (4) USB 3.0 ports
Heatware: ohms139
Asking: $300 local pickup in NYC.
