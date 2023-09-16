FS: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W) - $225 shipped

kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,578
Looking to sell my Acer Chromebook Spin 713 as I just got a Zephyrus G14 to play with instead.

https://www.acer.com/us-en/chromebooks/acer-chromebook-spin-713-cp713-3w
Specs:
Intel 11th Gen i5
8GB RAM
256GB m.2
Model No. - N20Q12

Comes with notebook and charger. Updates through June 2031. Overall good condition. No dings or dents in the panels. Touch screen works fine and no dead pixels. Used sparingly and mostly sat on my desk. Pictures available upon request (that means I haven't taken any yet :D ).

Heatware - kirbyrj - 431-0-0
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top