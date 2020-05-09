FS: Acer C720, ODroid C1+, 1055T and Mobo, X58 System, Others/Trades

Jelly
Gawd
Most of this stuff came from fellow [H] members, Paypal is prefered. G&S only unless i've traded with you before or you have good heatware, then F&F is fine. Shipping will be as fast as I can get to it, got a lot going on and the closest PO is 20 miles away haha. I'm open to offers, and easy to deal with.
So now, to the Stuff:
Chromebook:
The chromebook might seem high priced but the M2 upgrade justify it imo.
Acer C720 Chromebook: 70$--->60$--->50$ Shipped last price drop.
EDIT: FOUND the cord for the power brick.
Boring celeron/2gb ram version, rough cosmetic appearance. Screen has abrasions from the keyboard, keyboard has a few keys that sometimes you have to press a little harder, and all around just a basic used chromebook.
No write protect screw either.
128gb m2 SSD
Video Cards:
All Gone.
Motherboards/CPU Combos:
Gigabyte GA-890FXA-UD5 Rev 2.1 and AMD Phenom II X6 1055T (HDT55TFBK6DGR) 100$ Shipped
To sweeten the pot, 2x4gb micron memory included.
Have the IO Panel as well.
Might need a CMOS Battery
Only issue is one of the retention tabs on the first PCI-E slot is broke off. Didn't effect usage for me personally.
One Fan header is missing the guiding tab.
X58 SYSTEM:
ODROID C1+ and a poorly printed cooling case/arctic f12 120mm fan - 30$ Shipped
Was going to use as a minecraft server for the kids but went with a SFF system instead.
Hynix 8gb (2x4gb) PC3L-12800S SO-DIMM: 35$ shipped
Pull from wifeys laptop, in good shape, just upgraded memory.
32gb kingston m2 sata ssd 2242 30$----->20$ Shipped
Came out of the I3 C720
Dell Optiplex USFF 780 - 65$---->50$ Shipped
Badass little wofldale USFF. Heavy though.
4gb 2x2gb RAM
E8400
120gb ADATA SSD
DVD+/-RW
No OS
Needs a CMOS battery.
Local Pickup/Meetup: 72662 or PM me if you're along my travels i'll deliver.
5x HP Compaq Pro 6305 SFF Systems 45$----->25$ Each
All have at least the following:
All upgraded to win10 using the computers COA sticker (win 7)
4GB Ram
80gb HDD
CD-ROM Drive
Amd A4-5300B
Random half height Dual Nic Card
One is missing the drive sled so it's Duct Taped in place haha.
5x ELO ET1515L-8CWC-1-RMTZ-G Touchscreen Monitors. 45$ Shipped. (they are heavy) 30$ local pickup/meetup.
Pulled from copier Fiery Units. Used in high traffic situations, highly reliable. A lot of POS systems use these from what i've researched.
These have serial/usb touchscreens, AC/DC input options, VGA Input only sadly.
No Stand included, VESA mounting compatible (75x75mm)
Will come with power cord splitter and associated power cable.
Willing to trade for/WTB:
PENDING/SOLD:
I3 Acer C720 Chromebook - Sold
MSI 1070TI 8GB Duke - Sold
Hp Laptop: 15-r018dx - Sold
Gigabyte RX460 Windforce 4gb - Sold
Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz C15 LED - Sold
Last edited: