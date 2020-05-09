FS: Acer C720, ODroid C1+, 1055T and Mobo, Others/Trades

Chromebook:

Video Cards:

Motherboards/CPU Combos:

X58 Part out:

Or make me an offer for all of it:

None of the following X58 stuff will be available until my Ryzen Stuff arrives (everything should be here mid june). said: X58 ASUS Rampage III Extreme Motherboard/IO Panel and Xeon 5660 135$ Shipped

- Will not separate because i'm not dealing with potential bent pins during shipping. Runs 3.4ghz even with me being a OC Noob.

I have a modded bios (1602iirc) on one of the slots and 1402 (factory) on the other.

The IOH (northbridge) on this sucker runs hot apparently common, 75C

I was getting thermal protection shutdowns until I pulled it off and cleaned all the yellow dried crap off and applied AS5. Stable once more, just hot imo.



24gb Corsair Dominator DDR3 Tripple Channel CMP12GX3M3A1600C9

This is actually 2 matching 12gb kits (a total of 6 4gb modules)

I have one 12gb box the others will come individually anti-static wrapped and padded.

175$ for both or 100$ each kit



Intel Xeon 5687: 30$ Shipped

4.4ghz stable.



Corsair H60 AIO: 40$ Shipped.

Can only verify that I have the mounting hardware for x58 system, but you'll get everything I have for it. Click to expand...

Random:

Local Pickup/Meetup: 72662 or PM me if you're along my travels i'll deliver.

Most of this stuff came from fellow [H] members, Paypal is prefered. G&S only unless i've traded with you before or you have good heatware, then F&F is fine. Shipping will be as fast as I can get to it, got a lot going on and the closest PO is 20 miles away haha. I'm open to offers, and easy to deal with.So now, to the Stuff:The chromebook might seem high priced but the M2 upgrade justify it imo.Acer C720 Chromebook: 70$--->60$--->50$ Shipped last price drop.EDIT: FOUND the cord for the power brick.Boring celeron/2gb ram version, rough cosmetic appearance. Screen has abrasions from the keyboard, keyboard has a few keys that sometimes you have to press a little harder, and all around just a basic used chromebook.No write protect screw either.128gb m2 SSDAll Gone.Gigabyte GA-890FXA-UD5 Rev 2.1 and AMD Phenom II X6 1055T (HDT55TFBK6DGR) 100$---->90$ ShippedNo ram included with this bundle. If I can find a stick to include I will throw it in for free. It'll be 4gb or less if I have any laying around.Have the IO Panel as well.Might need a CMOS BatteryOnly issue is one of the retention tabs on the first PCI-E slot is broke off. Didn't effect usage for me personally.One Fan header is missing the guiding tab.ODROID C1+ and a poorly printed cooling case/arctic f12 120mm fan - 30$ ShippedWas going to use as a minecraft server for the kids but went with a SFF system instead.32gb kingston m2 sata ssd 2242 30$----->20$ ShippedCame out of the I3 C720Dell Optiplex USFF 780 - 65$---->50$ ShippedBadass little wofldale USFF. Heavy though.4gb 2x2gb RAME8400120gb ADATA SSDDVD+/-RWNo OSNeeds a CMOS battery.5x HP Compaq Pro 6305 SFF Systems 45$----->25$ EachAll have at least the following:All upgraded to win10 using the computers COA sticker (win 7)4GB Ram80gb HDDCD-ROM DriveAmd A4-5300BRandom half height Dual Nic CardOne is missing the drive sled so it's Duct Taped in place haha.5x ELO ET1515L-8CWC-1-RMTZ-G Touchscreen Monitors. 45$ Shipped. (they are heavy) 30$ local pickup/meetup.Pulled from copier Fiery Units. Used in high traffic situations, highly reliable. A lot of POS systems use these from what i've researched.These have serial/usb touchscreens, AC/DC input options, VGA Input only sadly.No Stand included, VESA mounting compatible (75x75mm)Will come with power cord splitter and associated power cable.Willing to trade for/WTB:PENDING/SOLD:I3 Acer C720 Chromebook - SoldMSI 1070TI 8GB Duke - SoldHp Laptop: 15-r018dx - SoldGigabyte RX460 Windforce 4gb - Sold