FS: Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM Laptop

$200 shipped lower 48 states USPS Priority. Paypal.
Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM (Obsidian Black)
15.6-Inch FHD Notebook (1920x1080 non-touch)
Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Generation (2C/4T) @2.4Ghz
16GB DDR4 (2x8GB)
256GB Samsung M.2 Boot Drive
500GB HDD
Intel HD Graphics 620
8X DVD-Super Multi Double-Layer Drive
Secure Digital (SD) card reader
802.11ac Wi-Fi
Windows 10 Home
Laptop has lived in a non-smoking environment and has been treated well. Comes with one power adapter.
Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM (Obsidian Black)
15.6-Inch FHD Notebook (1920x1080 non-touch)
Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Generation (2C/4T) @2.4Ghz
16GB DDR4 (2x8GB)
256GB Samsung M.2 Boot Drive
500GB HDD
Intel HD Graphics 620
8X DVD-Super Multi Double-Layer Drive
Secure Digital (SD) card reader
802.11ac Wi-Fi
Windows 10 Home
Laptop has lived in a non-smoking environment and has been treated well. Comes with one power adapter.