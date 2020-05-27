FS: Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM Laptop

sc5mu93

Jul 11, 2018
$200 shipped lower 48 states USPS Priority. Paypal.


Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM (Obsidian Black)
15.6-Inch FHD Notebook (1920x1080 non-touch)
Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Generation (2C/4T) @2.4Ghz
16GB DDR4 (2x8GB)
256GB Samsung M.2 Boot Drive
500GB HDD
Intel HD Graphics 620
8X DVD-Super Multi Double-Layer Drive
Secure Digital (SD) card reader
802.11ac Wi-Fi
Windows 10 Home

Laptop has lived in a non-smoking environment and has been treated well. Comes with one power adapter.

IMG_1120.JPG
IMG_1121.JPG
IMG_1122.JPG
IMG_1123.JPG
IMG_1124.JPG
IMG_1125.JPG
 
