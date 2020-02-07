FS: Acer 17.3" Gaming Laptop, FX-8120, AM3+ Mobo, (2) 8GB DDR3, (2) 4TB 2.5" HDD, Budget PSUs, 10G NICs, etc.

Moving across country and unfortunately the lab/misc. hardware cannot come with, space is scarce and funds are needed for the move. **Prices include shipping to all 50 states (unless otherwise noted)** via USPS or UPS pending the size/weight of the item. PayPal invoices will be used. Prices are in USD. Please see the end of the post for notes on all listed items (firmware versions, drive run time, extra specs/details, etc.) - Pictures are at the end of the post.
Item | Price (qty.)
AMD FX-8120 3.1GHz 8 Core CPU | $42
EVGA CLC 280mm AiO Liquid CPU Cooler | $73 ***sold***
ASRock 970 Extreme4 AM3+ | $64
Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB) DDR 1600MHz CMZ16GX3M2A1600C10 | $40 pair ***sold***
Crucial Ballistix ELITE 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 1866MHz BLE8G3D1869DE1TX0 | $45 pair
Patriot VIPER 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 1866MHz PV38G186C0 | $45 pair ***sold***
Crucial 4GB DDR4 2400MHz SODIMM (new) | $15
Seagate 4TB 2.5" ST4000LM024 | $78ea (2)
ASUS 802.11ac Dual-band Wireless-AC1900 PCI-E Adapter w/ antenna | $49
Corsair 430W CX430 80+ Bronze Power Supply | $30
Corsair 550W VX550W Power Supply | $40
Antec 750W High Current Gamer 80+ Bronze Power Supply (HCG-750) | $60
UniFi Cloud Key (Boxed) | $53 (2)
UniFi Cloud Key (no box) | $43
Ubiquiti NanoBeam AC Gen2 (new) | $69ea (2) - $130 pair
Mellanox Connectx-2 10GB NIC (inc. transceiver) | $30ea (2) - $50 pair
LSI SAS9200-16e | $25
Intel X540-T2 Dual Port 10Gb NIC | $88
Intel X520-DA2 10Gb NIC w/ Fiber Transceivers | $78
FS.com 10G SFP+ Fiber Transceiver for Ubiquiti Switches | $9ea (4)
SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND Dual Tuner for OT | $75
Control4 SR-260 Remote (new, no box)] | $140
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Acer Predator 17.3" Gaming Laptop (G9-793-79V5) - https://dev-us-store.acer.com/offers/predator-17-gaming-laptop-g9-793-79v5 - extremely clean, comes from a non-smoker envoirment. Was a desk queen hooked up to external monitors, keyboard and mouse. Plays games beautifully.
* Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz
* 16GB DDR4
* Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB
* 256GB SSD
* 1TB HDD
* 17.3" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology
* Windows 10 Home
**$1,000 + shipping** OBO***
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**Notes:**
* UniFi Cloud Keys: All Cloud Keys have been tested and verified working properly. MicroSD cards are healthy. They are factory reset.
* Ubiquiti NanoBeam AC Gen2: Brand new, powered on/tested/updated - client backed out. FIRMWARE VERSION WA.V8.6.2, BUILD NUMBER 41239
* Seagate 4TB 2.5" ST4000LM024: Shucked from Seagate Backup Plus, all drives pass long SMART, ~5.3k hours run time average on all drives
* I will provide SMART data on request for any perspective drive you are interested in buying.
* EVGA CLC 280mm AiO Liquid CPU Cooler: Comes with all original hardware and fans.
* LSI SAS9200-16e: Ships with IT mode enabled.
* I will entertain reasonable offers if you are buying more than 1 item, please don't low ball.
* **ALL PRICES ARE SHIPPED TO ALL 50 STATES UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED**
