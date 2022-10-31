FS: AC Infinity Arktica T12 Floor Equipment Rack with Smart Controller - $400 PICKED UP - DFW, TX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2001
Messages
1,914
Heatware - rw3
PayPal - ryan.w.gregg@gmail.com

Price - $400 PICKED UP in DFW, TX

I will meet in the DFW area. Pictures coming soon...

This was purchased to house all of my equipment and I have since had to upgrade. See the below link for all the necessary specifications.

https://acinfinity.com/racks-access...pment-rack-cabinet-with-smart-controller-12u/

-rw

StorePhoto1__38968.jpg
 
