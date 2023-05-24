FS: ABit KT7A + Athlon 1.33 + 3dfx Voodoo 5 5500 AGP + SB AWE64 Gold Combo - $800 FIRM

Mr. Bluntman

Welp, here we are... Due to this debt ceiling silliness I very well may not be getting my disability check next month, so up my precious babies goes for sale. Everything works fine, I just want to make sure I'll still be eating and have a roof up above either way. There is no longer wiggle in the price as I consider this rock bottom of what I'm willing to live with at best. Paypal F&F, or at least comp me for the fees for G&S. Shipping will be from 87108. Heatware is Mr. Bluntman, all positive. I just hope there's someone here that wants this retro gold to help a brother out. I'll even pay the shipping. If you're in my area, we can arrange a cash pickup in person. If you're seriously interested I can provide more/clearer photos upon request. Thanks for looking, God bless...

EDIT: After reconsidering, I only want cash at this point. Also I dropped the price. This will be the last drop, though. I'm holding at $800 firm else I won't make ends meet.

EDIT 2: Partial sale is pending...
 

Good luck with the sale, thats a nice combo. I was slightly tempted, but I already have all those parts, and I have enough retro stuff already.
 
That is a dang good combo! I have my KT7 non RAID board in the basement still but it needs all the caps replaced, so jbenedict is right on the money. GLWS!
 
Good God, it's all so clean. I have zero justification for obtaining anything like this, but it'd make the right retro gamer v e r y happy. Good luck with the sale.
 
Thanks guys... I do try to take care of my stuff, glad it didn't go unnoticed. TTT

EDIT: I also dropped the price one last time after seeing what stuff goes for at auction and not buy it now. This is the last time I am dropping the price, though.
 
