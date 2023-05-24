FS: ABit KT7A + Athlon 1.33 + 3dfx Voodoo 5 5500 AGP + SB AWE64 Gold Combo - $1100 OBO

Mr. Bluntman

Mr. Bluntman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
6,757
Welp, here we are... Due to this debt ceiling silliness I very well may not be getting my disability check next month, so up my precious babies goes for sale. Everything works fine, I just want to make sure I'll still be eating and have a roof up above either way. There is wiggle in the price, yes, but not much. Buying these individually on eBay will easily cost this much minimum. Shipping will be from 87108. Heatware is Mr. Bluntman, all positive. I just hope there's someone here that wants this retro gold to help a brother out. I'll even pay the shipping. If you're seriously interested I can provide more/clearer photos upon request. Thanks for looking, God bless...
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20230524_164109.jpg
    IMG_20230524_164109.jpg
    367.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230524_164228.jpg
    IMG_20230524_164228.jpg
    492.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230524_164238.jpg
    IMG_20230524_164238.jpg
    372.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top