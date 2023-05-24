FS: ABit KT7A + Athlon 1.33 + 3dfx Voodoo 5 5500 AGP + SB AWE64 Gold Combo - $1000 OBO

Welp, here we are... Due to this debt ceiling silliness I very well may not be getting my disability check next month, so up my precious babies goes for sale. Everything works fine, I just want to make sure I'll still be eating and have a roof up above either way. There is wiggle in the price, yes, but not much. Buying these individually on eBay will easily cost this much minimum. Paypal F&F only. Shipping will be from 87108. Heatware is Mr. Bluntman, all positive. I just hope there's someone here that wants this retro gold to help a brother out. I'll even pay the shipping. If you're in my area, we can arrange a cash pickup in person. If you're seriously interested I can provide more/clearer photos upon request. Thanks for looking, God bless...



EDIT: If you want the stuff and don't have all the cash but have a GeForce RTX 3080/3080 Ti FE I'll knock $400 or $530 off in trade depending on which you have. That is the only trade I'm looking to do towards part of the purchase price. I can't eat or pay rent with computer parts...



And I dropped the price because the ABit board wasn't worth nowhere near as much as I thought.