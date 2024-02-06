FS: Abee S6G Black ATX Case

Color: Black

Materials: Anodized aluminum front panel(3mm), 1.5mm brushed aluminum side panels, steel interior

Supports up to 4x3.5inch drives, potentially 6x2.5 inch drives

Supports up to 2x5.25inch drives for optical media or fan controller options

ATX PSU supported; up to 150mm is ideal, but longer PSUs can be used with an extension bracket

Includes 3x120mm Nano Tek fans

CPU Coolers up to 170mm tall are supported

GPUs up to 290mm are ideal, but longer may be possible

Case Dimensions: 209mm W x 429mm H x 349mm D

Made in Japan

For SaleAbee S6G ATX PC CaseRare find, I acquired a second one in silver eventually which is the color I wanted all along. I never built in this case, but have kept it on ice for the year. I bought it last year and shipped it here via Noppin, a Japanese proxy service. Condition is excellent; no visible scratches anywhere. The front panel is solid, but could be dremeled if you so desire. Important to note that there is a 1 inch channel behind the front panel to allow fresh air to flow up into the 2x120mm fan intakes, so temps should be reasonable.Abee is no longer building cases in Japan, and has rebranded, so this is sort of a chance to own a piece of PC history if you will. If you like Lian Li, NCase, FormD, Dan cases, Louqe, and other related builders, you'll really like this I think.I previously sold another Abee case here, the CP715, as well as another S6G at one point. I've had this one in storage for a while, but since migrating to an ITX build no longer need it. I have the Abee RS01 for that, and another smaller Abee that I'm planning a new build in, so offering this one for sale.