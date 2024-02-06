FS: Abee S6G Black ATX Case

pixelblue

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
123
For Sale

Abee S6G ATX PC Case

  • Color: Black
  • Materials: Anodized aluminum front panel(3mm), 1.5mm brushed aluminum side panels, steel interior
  • Supports up to 4x3.5inch drives, potentially 6x2.5 inch drives
  • Supports up to 2x5.25inch drives for optical media or fan controller options
  • ATX PSU supported; up to 150mm is ideal, but longer PSUs can be used with an extension bracket
  • Includes 3x120mm Nano Tek fans
  • CPU Coolers up to 170mm tall are supported
  • GPUs up to 290mm are ideal, but longer may be possible
  • Case Dimensions: 209mm W x 429mm H x 349mm D
  • Made in Japan
Rare find, I acquired a second one in silver eventually which is the color I wanted all along. I never built in this case, but have kept it on ice for the year. I bought it last year and shipped it here via Noppin, a Japanese proxy service. Condition is excellent; no visible scratches anywhere. The front panel is solid, but could be dremeled if you so desire. Important to note that there is a 1 inch channel behind the front panel to allow fresh air to flow up into the 2x120mm fan intakes, so temps should be reasonable.

Abee is no longer building cases in Japan, and has rebranded, so this is sort of a chance to own a piece of PC history if you will. If you like Lian Li, NCase, FormD, Dan cases, Louqe, and other related builders, you'll really like this I think.

Price: $250 Shipped

I previously sold another Abee case here, the CP715, as well as another S6G at one point. I've had this one in storage for a while, but since migrating to an ITX build no longer need it. I have the Abee RS01 for that, and another smaller Abee that I'm planning a new build in, so offering this one for sale.
Timestamp photos
 
