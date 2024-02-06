FS: Abee S6G Black ATX Case

For Sale
Abee S6G ATX PC Case
Abee is no longer building cases in Japan, and has rebranded, so this is sort of a chance to own a piece of PC history if you will. If you like Lian Li, NCase, FormD, Dan cases, Louqe, and other related builders, you'll really like this I think.
Price: $250 Shipped
I previously sold another Abee case here, the CP715, as well as another S6G at one point. I've had this one in storage for a while, but since migrating to an ITX build no longer need it. I have the Abee RS01 for that, and another smaller Abee that I'm planning a new build in, so offering this one for sale.
Timestamp photos
Abee S6G ATX PC Case
- Color: Black
- Materials: Anodized aluminum front panel(3mm), 1.5mm brushed aluminum side panels, steel interior
- Supports up to 4x3.5inch drives, potentially 6x2.5 inch drives
- Supports up to 2x5.25inch drives for optical media or fan controller options
- ATX PSU supported; up to 150mm is ideal, but longer PSUs can be used with an extension bracket
- Includes 3x120mm Nano Tek fans
- CPU Coolers up to 170mm tall are supported
- GPUs up to 290mm are ideal, but longer may be possible
- Case Dimensions: 209mm W x 429mm H x 349mm D
- Made in Japan
Abee is no longer building cases in Japan, and has rebranded, so this is sort of a chance to own a piece of PC history if you will. If you like Lian Li, NCase, FormD, Dan cases, Louqe, and other related builders, you'll really like this I think.
Price: $250 Shipped
I previously sold another Abee case here, the CP715, as well as another S6G at one point. I've had this one in storage for a while, but since migrating to an ITX build no longer need it. I have the Abee RS01 for that, and another smaller Abee that I'm planning a new build in, so offering this one for sale.
Timestamp photos