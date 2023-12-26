FS: Abee Acubic CS01 Silky Black ITX Case

Abee Acubic ACE-CS01-SBK Silky Black Case - New (Open Box)

$140 + Shipping ($15-30 depending on your zip code)

Hi,I'm selling a few items I've been keeping in storage over the years. I'll try to post more items as I find them hidden deep in storage.I'll be listing on [H] first.This is an ITX case made in Japan by Abee Corporation. It was purchased some years ago, but has never been used or built in and has been kept in storage. The case is made from steel and stainless steel. The paint finish is a "silky" looking black; it looks similar to higher-end glossy looking anodized aluminum finishes (e.g. Soldam WiNDy). When taking the pictures, I noticed the outer box had a couple spots with some crushed wear and it looks like the stock 120mm fan inside of it has a black ring mark on the fan sticker, but I didn't see any issues/imperfections with the case itself. It has support for one 120mm fan, one 5.25 Bay, and supports 2 slot PCIe cards up to 200mm in length. Full specs and how the internals look can be shown in the link below. Please check to make sure it will work with your build/plans. It comes complete in box with all documentation (in Japanese), inner packaging, and accessories as new.It's important to me that this arrives to you in perfect condition, so it will be double boxed and packaged thoroughly to help ensure a safe arrival to your home.Official Product Page/Specs (Japanese):Thank you for viewing!