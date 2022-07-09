FS: A little everything on the older side

Prices, +shipping, OBO... Heatware. I hate PayPal, but I don't know of a better choice. No interest in crypto.
RE-NOTICE: I'm back - daughter's out of the hospital and I start my new job on Monday. So time to get rid of this stuff, new pricing.
Server:
$115 SuperMicro X9DR3-F
(+ io plate, 2x CBL-0097L-02 SFF-8087 to 4x SATA, 1x 4x SATA to SFF-8087, 1x SFF-8087 to SFF8087)
$9ea 2x E5-2630L v1
$23ea 2x SNK-P0048AP4 2U HSF (unmounted)
$18ea 256GB - 16x 16GB Samsung DDR3-10600 ECC RAM
$450 as a set (preferred)
Network:
$30 DLink DGS-1024D 24port 1Gb switch - NewEgg invoice email dated 04/17/2013, SamirD says lifetime warranty with that
$10 TP-Link TC-7620 16x4 Docsis 3.0 cable modem (retail, used w/ Comcast)
$20 Netgear WNDR3800 flashed to LEDE/OpenWRT, w/ leads to serial console - you need a TTL dongle
Video cards:
$10 evga nVidia GTS-450 - 01G-P3-1450-TR
$25 Gigabyte Radeon HD 6870 - GV-R6870OC-1GD
PC... things:
$70 Gigabyte Z97X-UD3H ( + io plate)
$50 16GB - 2x 8GB G.Skill Trident DDR3-2400 - F3-2400C10D-16GTX
$10 Thermalright TRU Extreme (I think?) + Cougar 120mm PWM
$25 Intel i5-4690k 4 core
$145 as a set (preferred)
$55 Asus P8Z77-V LX ( + io plate)
$8 8GB - 2x 4GB Ballistix Sport DDR3-1600 BLS4G3D1609DS1S00
$10 Intel i5-2500k Stock Intel cooler
$65 as a set (preferred)
RAM:
SODIMMs -
$3ea 2x 4GB Samsung PC4-2666V
$8 1x 8GB Samsung PC4-2400T
Sold: Apple original Magsafe charger 85w A1343 w/ adapter to the next rev.
SOLD - Cell phone:
Unlocked (retail) Pixel 6 Black 128GB, used 1 mo under glass w/ case
Spigen Rugged Armor case
2 generic glass screen protectors (3rd still applied, but with annoying bubble)
SOLD $420 as a set
