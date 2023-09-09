FS: A couple of things from my garage

FYI, I took it to the carrier to try to get it back to it's owner, but they were not interested in helping me. Then I called the local PD, and they laughed & said they don't have the time or resources to deal with lost & found stuff

Hello,I am cleaning my garage (AGAIN) and found these items that are not being used, so here goes:Paypal only please to confirmed addresses in the lower 48. All items are also available for local pickup in the SW PA area, and I will gladly make package deals to save you some shipping $$ !A) Wagner Furno Dual temp heat gun (750/1100W): I bought this for a project that never happened. It is brand new, but I did check it to make sure it works, but can't find the box, so it's yours for the low, low price of $23.00 via Pritority mail.B) Air Comfort Deep Sleep Twin Size Raised Air Mattress with Built in Pump. I bought this for my son to take on a camping trip that got cancelled at the last minute. It is BNIB, so I'll let it go for $50.00 shipped via USPS ground (it's fairly heavyC) Used Motorola G Stylus 2022-: I found this in a parking lot a few weeks ago but have no use for it. It is in near mint condition and seems to work fine, but apparently was reported as lost, remotely wiped & blacklisted, so I am selling it as is,I believe $25.00 shipped is a fair price (the screen alone would cost more than that