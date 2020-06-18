FS: 9700KF, ASUS Z390 ITX, 32GB DDR4 RAM, EVGA 2080 SUPER

blaitarch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2002
Messages
1,095
Back again, decided to liquidate my treadmill desk computer (replaced with a new Shield because all I do while running is watch YouTube anyway :) )

Its a beastly box with nearly new components, all images attached

I7 9700KF - $300 shipped
ASUS Z390 ITX - $180 shipped
2x16GB PC3200 RAM - $100 shipped
EVGA 2080 SUPER - $650 shipped, just under two months old, barely used

Heatware under blaitarch
 

