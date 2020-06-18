FS: 9700KF, ASUS Z390 ITX, 32GB DDR4 RAM, EVGA 2080 SUPER

All,Back again, decided to liquidate my treadmill desk computer (replaced with a new Shield because all I do while running is watch YouTube anywayIts a beastly box with nearly new components, all images attachedI7 9700KF - $300 shippedASUS Z390 ITX - $180 shipped2x16GB PC3200 RAM - $100 shippedEVGA 2080 SUPER - $650 shipped, just under two months old, barely usedHeatware under blaitarch