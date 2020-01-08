Fs: 9700k z390-e 16gb ddr4 evga gtx 1080 ti black

B

bl1tzk1213g

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 14, 2011
Messages
351
Intel I7 9700k delidded with conductonaut
Asus z390-e strig rog motherboard only
Evga ddr4 16gb 3200mhz
Soundblaster titanium pci e soundcard

Onboard sound is broken hence the soundcard. 1 usb port is also broken. Overall works excellent

$550 shipped



EVGA GTX 1080 ti sc black

$485 shipped


http://imgur.com/a/chY9UOi
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top