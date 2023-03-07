FS: 9700k, Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard Combo

Liquid_Static
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2013
- Messages
- 614
Hey everyone! I'm parting out one of my old builds after purchasing some new hardware. All prices via Paypal F&F.
Intel 9700k and Asus Strix Z390-E Gaming Motherboard - $300
Purchased as a combo from Newegg a few years ago. will include retail boxes and all original accessories.
