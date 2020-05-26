FS: 9600KF & Corsair MP300 960GB M.2 SSD

Cook_1

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 2, 2004
Messages
1,164
i5 9600KF
Bought new from Newegg on May 30th 2019 - so it's been used for a year. Never OC'd, comes with retail box.

$180 Shipped

Corsair MP300 960GB
Bought it at the same time as the CPU, comes with retail box.

$105 Shipped

Pictures

Paypal accepted

Heat 189-0-0
 
Modem gone, GPU & external storage up!
 
Actiontec MoCA adapter sold
Seagate External HD pending
32GB of DDR4 added w/pic - and already sold
 
