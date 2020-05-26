FS: 9600KF & Corsair MP300 960GB M.2 SSD

i5 9600KF
Bought new from Newegg on May 30th 2019 - so it's been used for a year. Never OC'd, comes with retail box.
$180 Shipped
Corsair MP300 960GB
Bought it at the same time as the CPU, comes with retail box.
$105 Shipped
Pictures
Paypal accepted
Heat 189-0-0
Last edited: