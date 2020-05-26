FS: 9600KF, Corsair MP300 960GB M.2 SSD & Active Watch 2 44mm w/extras

i5 9600KF
Bought new from Newegg on May 30th 2019 - so it's been used for a year. Never OC'd, comes with retail box.

$175 Shipped

Corsair MP300 960GB
Bought it at the same time as the CPU, comes with retail box.

$100 Shipped

Galaxy Active Watch 2 44mm
Comes with the retail box, band and charger. Also comes with a Ringke Bezel, Spigen Liquid Armor Case and two additional bands - Leather and Nylon in blue (no longer available in blue it seems). The watch has had a screen protector on it since day 1. The watch itself is in excellent condition, there is some scuffing on the Ringke (which means it has protected it well).

$210 Shipped

Paypal accepted

Heat 189-0-0
 
