FS: 9600k + ASUS Maximus XI Hero Wifi + Swiftech 240mm Cpu cooler = $140

tnt3k
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Dec 3, 2006
- Messages
- 2,125
Have a delidded 9600k that I bought from a forum member here. Perfect finish and never had issues with it. Always cooled on the Swiftech 240mm cpu cooler and I never overclocked.
No boxes. Swiftech doesn't come with fans. The mounting screws are already on the MB.
9600k + ASUS maximus XI Hero wifi + Swiftech 240mm cpu cooler
$140 shipped
No boxes. Swiftech doesn't come with fans. The mounting screws are already on the MB.
9600k + ASUS maximus XI Hero wifi + Swiftech 240mm cpu cooler
$140 shipped