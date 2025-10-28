FS: 96 GB (2 x 48GB) DDR5 6000Mhz Corsair Vengeance CL30

CMK96GX5M2B6000Z30
Kit works great, $505 new:
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-veng...uKfuxPhQ0oQu916MPDJoMAwtaZlC2bi02ORXF0XZcnF9c
https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-Veng...939&sprefix=cmk96gx5m2b6000z30,aps,178&sr=8-1
Heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/80530
$299 shipped.
Kit works great, $505 new:
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-veng...uKfuxPhQ0oQu916MPDJoMAwtaZlC2bi02ORXF0XZcnF9c
https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-Veng...939&sprefix=cmk96gx5m2b6000z30,aps,178&sr=8-1
Heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/80530
$299 shipped.
Attachments
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.