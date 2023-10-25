FS: $90 shipped GeForce gtx 1070 founders edition

heatware under mnewxcv heatware, ebay feedback here . *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48. Make an offer! ​

$old shipped -Asus Vivobook Pro 14 oled laptop. Features 14" 90hz oled display, ryzen 5800h 8 core apu, and an rtx 3050 mobile 4gb gpu. Has 16gb soldered memory and a 1tb crucial p3 nvme ssd with windows 11. Has some cosmetic damages, scratches scuffs and a couple of dents, and it is missing the period key. I used it mostly for gaming and some video editing. Missing original ac adapter. Comes with a generic 90w charger that works perfectly.

$old shipped - Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card. This was pulled from a Lenovo system and it is a Lenovo branded dual fan card. Works perfectly, I just have a better gpu to install.

$old shipped - AMD Ryzen 5700g 8 core APU. This is a nice APU especially for small form factor builds. Bare processor only.

$old shipped - samsung 990 pro 2tb nvme ssd with heatsink. No box but it has 0 bytes written and has the latest firmware already.

$old shipped - Crucial 4TB P3 Plus nvme SSD. Used about a year or less for os and media storage **purchased 4/6/23**.

$old shipped - Western Digital SN750 500GB NVME SSD.

$old shipped - 64GB DDR4 3200MHz kit (2x32GB) Crucial CT2K32G4DFD832A

$90 shipped - nvidia GeForce gtx 1070 founders edition. Blower style card, good condition and just repasted with thermal grizzly kryonaut paste.$old shipped - Intel Core i9-10900KF bare CPU. Works perfectly. Bare processor only.$old shipped - 32GB single stick of Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4-3400MHz RAM. Dell branded.$old 2TB Toshiba 7200RPM SATA hard drive. Under 100 hours.$10 with any above item - 430w Thermaltake TR2 power supply$old shipped - Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090. Dell OEM branded dual fan card. Works great. One of my favorite 3090s because of its compact (relatively, ha) size and lack of flair.$old shipped - 32GB Kit (2x16GB) of Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4-3400MHz RAM