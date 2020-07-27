FS 8gb DDR4 Crucial Laptop Ram and Thermal compound.

Selling a new 8gb stick of Crucial DDR4 3200 Laptop ram. Never opened.
$30 shipped priority mail. Lower 48.
I also got a great deal on Antec Formula X Thermal compound. I have tested this and it performed slighly better than the Noctua NT-H1
I have 18 of these for sale. Retails for $15 each at amazon.
Buy 2 for $16 shipped
buy 3 for $20 shipped
Buy 10 for $50
