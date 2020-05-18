FS: 8GB DDR3, 16GB DDR3 Kits, Asus P8Z68 V-Pro Gen3 LGA1155 Mobo, H320x2 Prestige

Hey [H]:Selling some gently used parts in perfect working condition (except please see notes on H320X2).1) G.Skill Sniper 8GB (2x4GB) DDR3 1600mhz 1.25v -(Ram in clamshell only)2) Patriot Viper 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 2133mhz 1.5v -(Includes original packaging)3) Asus P8Z68 V-Pro Gen3 LGA1155. This is on the latest bios, which allows both Sandy and Ivy Bridge CPU's. As recently as a month ago, comfortably ran my 3770k at 4.8ghz for daily use. -(Includes I/O panel + any requested accessories.) -4) Swiftech H320x2 Prestige: Purchased brand new in December 2017, this is a really special and rare cooler. It cooled the 3770k at 4.8ghz with massive voltages (1.45-1.5v) around 70-75c. Amazing piece of hardware. Pump makes a good bit of noise, but is otherwise fully functional and had no effect on performance. I am not tech saavy enough to fix it for purely audio reasons, but it could be a chipped pump impeller, or a piece of small debris. -(includes LGA1155 mounting hardware only)Shipping is next day via USPS Priority with tracking and insurance, ships from a clean, non smoking and socially distanced home.Ebay Feedback 91-0-0 (link via DM)