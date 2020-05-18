FS: 8GB DDR3 1600, 1.25v - $50 shipped

Hey [H]:
Selling some gently used parts in perfect working condition (except please see notes on H320X2).
1) G.Skill Sniper 8GB (2x4GB) DDR3 1600mhz 1.25v - $50 shipped (Ram in clamshell only)
2)
Patriot Viper 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 2133mhz 1.5v - $75 shipped (Includes original packaging) - SOLD
3) Asus P8Z68 V-Pro Gen3 LGA1155. This is on the latest bios, which allows both Sandy and Ivy Bridge CPU's. As recently as a month ago, comfortably ran my 3770k at 4.8ghz for daily use. - $70 shipped (Includes I/O panel + any requested accessories.) - SOLD
4)
Swiftech H320x2 Prestige: Purchased brand new in December 2017, this is a really special and rare cooler. It cooled the 3770k at 4.8ghz with massive voltages (1.45-1.5v) around 70-75c. Amazing piece of hardware. Pump makes a good bit of noise, but is otherwise fully functional and had no effect on performance. I am not tech saavy enough to fix it for purely audio reasons, but it could be a chipped pump impeller, or a piece of small debris. - $75+ shipping. (includes LGA1155 mounting hardware only) - KEPT
Shipping is next day via USPS Priority with tracking and insurance, ships from a clean, non smoking and socially distanced home.
Heatware 16-0-0
Ebay Feedback 91-0-0 (link via DM)
