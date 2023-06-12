FS: $875 shipped Lenovo Thinkbook 16p G3 Laptop w/ 6800h / rtx 3060

heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48.
Sold shipped - EVGA GTX 1650 KO ultra. 04g-p4-1457-kr. Great little card for those who play more basic games or need something from Nvidia for nvenc or cuda stuff. Was mainly used for basic desktop use, upgraded to a card with outputs for three 4K monitors which this only supports two.
$875 shipped - Considering selling my laptop. It is a Lenovo Thinkbook 16p Gen 3, featuring an 8-core AMD Ryzen 6800H APU (which has 680m graphics built in), plus an nvidia RTX 3060 6GB mobile, 16GB LPDDR5-6400 (soldered), and a 512GB Samsung NVME SSD. The 16" screen is 2560x1600 and 165hz. Has good I/O including a usb4 port. Includes 230w power brick. Sure I am missing something, but you can see the configuration options here:
https://psref.lenovo.com/syspool/Sy...Book_16p_G3_ARH/ThinkBook_16p_G3_ARH_Spec.pdf
