FS: 8700k+ Z370 mitx + 2x16GB + free 256GB nvme for $440

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by zmhaha, Oct 24, 2019.

    zmhaha

    zmhaha [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,213
    Joined:
    Jun 20, 2009
    CPU+mobo+RAM = $440
    I will throw in a free 256GB nvme drive (pulled from Dell XPS 13) and 5 Corsair 120mm case fans.


    Price are FIRM shipped within US.
    Google Pay, Chase Quickpay, BoA transfer. Paypal is also fine if you have decent heat or trading feedbacks from other major forums.

    https://www.heatware.com/u/68318/ 119-0-0 since 2009

    Mobo: Fatal1ty Z370 Gaming-ITX/ac
    Comes with everything as new. UPC on box cut out for rebate.
    An worth mention is that this mobo has a thunderbolt 3 port.
    SN: 7085C2833343

    RAM: G.SKILL Ripjaws V 2x 16GB DDR4 3000 Cas 15-15-15-35 1.35V F4-3000C15S-16GVR
    SN: 18282084935 and 18282084939 production date 7.2018
    might still have the packaging, not sure. I will look for it once sold.

    CPU: 8700k
    delided, HIS is not re-glued.
    All gold contact points protected with clear nail polish (on the top side of course).
    comes with original HIS (not used with conductonaut)
    comes with aftermarket cooper HIS (used with conductonaut on both sides, cleaned with 2000 grit sandpaper so that the surface is completely flush. there's some residue of the conductonaut but the this does not affect performance).
    comes with original box as well.
    5.0Ghz 1.312v (cpuz read when under 100% load). 1.28v is also completely stable as far as I can tell but I used 1.312v for redundancy. Never bothered trying to go higher. With Corsair H100i, temp is about 30C ambient, high 65-75C under stress test depending on the software used.
    Since the HIS is not re-glued back on (for reduced die-HIS gap), one needs to hold the HIS in place so it does slide when clamping it on the socket. If you want, I can do this before shipping and apply conductonaut or kryonaut at your choice.

    1.JPG
    2.JPG
    3.JPG
     
