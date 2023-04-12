FS 8700k delidded + Aorus z370 Gaming 7 motherboard

Parting out a pc that I used to run a plex server off of.

8700k was delidded by Silicon lottery. I believe it binned at 5.2 stable but I can't find the original sheet from them. Processor only, will ship in a small box in an antistatic bag.

$150 shipped

Aorus z370 gaming 7 motherboard, served me well. Will ship in the original box with the back plate inside an anti static bag.

$175 shipped

Take both for $300 shipped obo. Price is net to me.



Thank you!
 
