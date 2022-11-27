FS: 8700k, ASRock z370 Extreme 4, Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 2 kits of 2x8 3200C16

W

WinMan_x2000

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2003
Messages
173
8700k and z370 - $250

DDR4 32g (2 kits of 2x8g) 3200 CL 16 - $120

I need to keep the 8700k and mobo as a combo since the 8700k is de-lidded. The processor will ship socketed in the mobo. I honestly do not remember OC results, but I remember them being above average on an AIO, but not a top tier result.

Preference is to also keep the 4 sticks of DDR together.

$300 takes it all.

Prices include shipping.

Heat: xxwinmanxx
 

