FS: 8700k, 9700k, 32G DDR4, 32G DDR4 SO-DIMMs, rx580, 950pro, 960pro NVME SSDs and more...

XcPNehVYlE4A3C
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2010
- Messages
- 274
hi all, im selling 2 ITX builds, and some other parts. I'll be adding more items along with pics over the next week
i'm not sure what prices are these days on some of these things so my asking prices may be off. feel free to shoot me offers!
prices are shipped, and OBO.
8700k - bought new. never OC (except maybe default MCE on my board?) - 240$
9700k - never OC, did undervolt to -0.075v though - 250$
32G Corsair LPX DDR4 8Gx2 - 100$
32G Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 2666 MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM - very light use. note: amazon reviews say these will only hit advertised 2666 w/XMP profile, otherwise 2400 - 100$
m.2 NVME SSDs:
Samsung 950pro 512G x2 - 100$
Samsung 960pro 512G x2 - 140$
WD Black SN750 500G x2 - basically brand new - bought a couple weeks ago and used these to test a couple OS installs so maybe 20-40gigs of writes on each -60$
MyDigitalSSD PVX - external thunderbolt 3 to NVME SSD - blazing fast, expand your base model mac mini or macbook storage - 90$
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX580 8G - great condition. bought new, never mined, never gamed - 120$
Power Supplies and other things too big to ship:
wont ship these as they will be too expensive. if youre local (LA/Socal) area you can pick these up. if you reallllly want them and you want to cover 30-40$ shipping PM me
- Rosewill Silent Night (supposed to be Superflower OEM i think?) https://www.newegg.com/rosewill-silentnight-500-500w/p/N82E16817182169 - 20$
- entire ITX rig - H67S with celeron, GT430, TFX PSU. just needs boot drive. -20$
- Seasonic G series ATX psu - FREE
- Silverstone SX500-LG - SFX-L gold PSU - with short cable set that fits overhead-PSU style cases (SG05, osmi, jhack xl, etc.) - 30$
- Thermalright HR02 macho cpu cooler - 10$ local pickup only
i'm not sure what prices are these days on some of these things so my asking prices may be off. feel free to shoot me offers!
prices are shipped, and OBO.
8700k - bought new. never OC (except maybe default MCE on my board?) - 240$
9700k - never OC, did undervolt to -0.075v though - 250$
32G Corsair LPX DDR4 8Gx2 - 100$
32G Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 2666 MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM - very light use. note: amazon reviews say these will only hit advertised 2666 w/XMP profile, otherwise 2400 - 100$
m.2 NVME SSDs:
Samsung 950pro 512G x2 - 100$
Samsung 960pro 512G x2 - 140$
WD Black SN750 500G x2 - basically brand new - bought a couple weeks ago and used these to test a couple OS installs so maybe 20-40gigs of writes on each -60$
MyDigitalSSD PVX - external thunderbolt 3 to NVME SSD - blazing fast, expand your base model mac mini or macbook storage - 90$
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX580 8G - great condition. bought new, never mined, never gamed - 120$
Power Supplies and other things too big to ship:
wont ship these as they will be too expensive. if youre local (LA/Socal) area you can pick these up. if you reallllly want them and you want to cover 30-40$ shipping PM me
- Rosewill Silent Night (supposed to be Superflower OEM i think?) https://www.newegg.com/rosewill-silentnight-500-500w/p/N82E16817182169 - 20$
- entire ITX rig - H67S with celeron, GT430, TFX PSU. just needs boot drive. -20$
- Seasonic G series ATX psu - FREE
- Silverstone SX500-LG - SFX-L gold PSU - with short cable set that fits overhead-PSU style cases (SG05, osmi, jhack xl, etc.) - 30$
- Thermalright HR02 macho cpu cooler - 10$ local pickup only