FS: 8700k - 9600k - ASUS X Hero - Asrock Z370 - 32GB DDR4 - 16GB DDR4 - (2) Corsair AIO

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by doox00, Dec 21, 2019 at 9:39 AM.

  1. Dec 21, 2019 at 9:39 AM #1
    doox00

    doox00 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,959
    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2005
    2700X-3.jpg 2700X-2.jpg 2700X-1.jpg Just built a new system and selling the remaining parts of my old. Delidded 8700k, ran at 4.9 ~1.26vcore since new, will do higher as well. Asus Rog Maximus Hero X motherboard, 32GB of G.Skill 14-14-14-34 DDR4 memory (2x16gb), Corsair H115i 280mm AIO with Noctua fans (I think its a 115i, maybe 110?) its all in a NZXT 440 Case. Would like to sell all together preferably but we all know how that goes, so probably will be parting out. I have motherboard box, think cpu box also.. maybe ram packaging too, would have to double check on that.

    $665 shipped for all (basically get case for free :p )

    Heat: doox00

    Delidded 8700k - $265 shipped

    Asus Maximus X Hero WiFI AC - $135 shipped

    G.skill Ripjaws 32GB (2 x 16GB) w/ tight timings 14 14 14 34 F4-3200C14D-32GVK - $160 shipped

    Corsair AIO H115i 280mm with Noctua fans- $85 shipped

    8700k-1.jpg

    8700k-2.jpg

    8700k-3.jpg

    8700k-4.jpg

    cpu-z.jpg


    Also have 9600K cpu, Asrock Z370 Killer MB, 16GB DDR4 Corsair memory, Corsair H100 AIO in a NZXT H500 case with a few corsair fans.

    $400 shipped for all

    All running at stock speeds since new (about a year old).

    9600k - $175 shipped

    Asrock Z370 Killer SLI/AC - $85 shipped

    Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16gb kit CMW16GX4M2C3200C16W - $70 shipped

    Corsair H100 AIO - $55 shipped

    9600k-1.jpg

    9600k-2.jpg

    9600k-4.jpg

    Also have a less than a year old Ryzen 2700X CPU, Asrock X470 Taichi MB and 16GB DDR4 3600 RGB memory in a NZXT H500 case.

    $300 shipped for all (about a year old) *** SOLD ***

    2700X CPU w/ Wraith Prism Cooler $160 shipped

    Asrock X470 Taichi motherboard $75 shipped

    Kingston 16GB (8 x 2) DDR4 3600 RGB HX436C17PB3AK2/16 $65 shipped

    2700X-1.jpg

    2700X-2.jpg

    2700X-3.jpg




     
    Last edited: Dec 21, 2019 at 1:20 PM
    doox00, Dec 21, 2019 at 9:39 AM
    doox00, Dec 21, 2019 at 9:39 AM
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Dec 22, 2019 at 4:44 AM #2
    doox00

    doox00 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,959
    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2005
    bump
     
    doox00, Dec 22, 2019 at 4:44 AM
    doox00, Dec 22, 2019 at 4:44 AM
    #2