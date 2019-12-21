FS: 8700k - 9600k - ASUS X Hero - Asrock Z370 - 32GB DDR4 - 16GB DDR4 - (2) Corsair AIO

{} {} {} Just built a new system and selling the remaining parts of my old. Delidded 8700k, ran at 4.9 ~1.26vcore since new, will do higher as well. Asus Rog Maximus Hero X motherboard, 32GB of G.Skill 14-14-14-34 DDR4 memory (2x16gb), Corsair H115i 280mm AIO with Noctua fans (I think its a 115i, maybe 110?) its all in a NZXT 440 Case. Would like to sell all together preferably but we all know how that goes, so probably will be parting out. I have motherboard box, think cpu box also.. maybe ram packaging too, would have to double check on that. $665 shipped for all (basically get case for free ) Heat: doox00 Delidded 8700k - $265 shipped Asus Maximus X Hero WiFI AC - $135 shipped G.skill Ripjaws 32GB (2 x 16GB) w/ tight timings 14 14 14 34 F4-3200C14D-32GVK - $160 shipped Corsair AIO H115i 280mm with Noctua fans- $85 shipped {} {} {} {} {} Also have 9600K cpu, Asrock Z370 Killer MB, 16GB DDR4 Corsair memory, Corsair H100 AIO in a NZXT H500 case with a few corsair fans. $400 shipped for all All running at stock speeds since new (about a year old). 9600k - $175 shipped Asrock Z370 Killer SLI/AC - $85 shipped Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16gb kit CMW16GX4M2C3200C16W - $70 shipped Corsair H100 AIO - $55 shipped {} {} {} Also have a less than a year old Ryzen 2700X CPU, Asrock X470 Taichi MB and 16GB DDR4 3600 RGB memory in a NZXT H500 case. $300 shipped for all (about a year old) *** SOLD *** 2700X CPU w/ Wraith Prism Cooler $160 shipped Asrock X470 Taichi motherboard $75 shipped Kingston 16GB (8 x 2) DDR4 3600 RGB HX436C17PB3AK2/16 $65 shipped {} {} {}