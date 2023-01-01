FS 8600k, ASRock Z390 ITX, 16GB DDR4, GTX 1070

(update: keeping the nCase & PSU for the new build)
Upgrade time, got a few parts to go - used for general desktop / lite gaming for the last few years, stock clocks, easy life
Intel i5 8600K
ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming
16GB (2x8) DDR4-3000 G.Skill F4
CPU, motherboard, RAM for $200 shipped
Gigabyte GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8G -- $125 shipped
PayPal, Venmo, Zelle all work -- Heatware under Arkangyl
