FS: $800 !88TB! 8X8TB + 4X6TB + bonus

MavericK said: Date codes indicate mid-2015, so...probably expired is my guess. Click to expand...

You are correct, and in the PM the OP told me "these were used in a raid array for about 6mos /1 year", so very low usage.The warranty on the 2 reds are until 8-2021 and one expired 6-2018 and the other 11-2019, so still relatively new.