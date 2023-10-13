FS: 7950X3D with retail box and receipt $525 shipped

R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
3,104
$520 shipped Paypal F&F Preferred

Don't need the extra cores/threads as I only game anymore. Paid full price for this and runs at 100% stock with SOC voltage locked at 1.18v. I run an ASRock board and the SOC voltage never exceeded 1.25v so within spec its entire life. Works perfect and downgrading to 7800X3D.



Heatware under SLK

Thanks
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top