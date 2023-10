FS: 7950X3D combo, 6700XT

SOLD

I changed my mind, keeping the AMD build and selling the intel combo. This is a simple setup, 12600K on an MSI Z690-A Pro board with 32GB of Gskill DDR4 4000mhz CL19 memory. Windows 10/11 Pro key, Samsung 980 500GB drive for good measure.Asking $280 shipped.1) AM4 combo - Ryzen 7 5700X, ASRock B550 PG Velocita, 32GB Gskill 4000mhz B-die. Has Windows 10/11 Pro key assigned to it. $300 shippedGetting rid of more parts, I play Diablo IV like 2 hours a week and I just don't need so much power, going to stick with my AM4 setup for now.1) MSI RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio $1350 shipped. Willing to trade for a 7900XTX + cash.2) 13900K combo $700 shipped- Includes 13900K, Thermalright bracket, Z790 Aorus Elite AX, 32GB Teamgroup T-create DDR5 6000 (these are Hynix A-dies with a good bin and run cool, 1.25V XMP setting - I have had them up to 7400mhz but I have no need for it), Samsung 980 Pro 2TB with updated firmware. This has a Windows 10/11 Pro key associated with it.3) Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1200W PSU -no longer for sale. Has been power the above machine, I have too many power supplies and do not need it.The rig is still assembled, I'll start taking it apart if there is a buyer ASRock 6900XT OCF $450 shipped- This is an XTXH chip, runs great but it was a temporary card from when I was trying to snag a 4090. Its been used for some gaming and been sitting on the work bench after that.Intel Combo $350 shipped- 12700KF, MSI Z690-A Pro Wifi DDR4, 64GB Gskill DDR4 3600, WD SN850X 1TB m.2 SSD. This has Windows 10 and 11 Pro keys associated with it.