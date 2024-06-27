Fs: 7900xtx Nitro+ Vapor X GPU, 7800x3d, ASRock B760M Intel 1700 DDR4 mobo new

D

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
6,397
Heatware: 112-0-0 in 15+ years buying and seller on [H] - also have recent references

Terms: All prices include shipping and full insurance, along with tracking. Fee less payment only. US48 only, no international shipping no trades.

Reason for selling: I moved to a Mini PC with Oculink. While this gpu is a BEAST and works as it should, moving to a tiny PC to save desk then having a monster 3.75 slot card with a beefy power supply all desk mounted, kind of defeated the purpose. So it’s for sale.

Sapphire 7900XTX 24GB Nitro+ Vapor X gpu-
Link to info
comes with box and all accessories. I bought it from the original owner here at [H] about a month ago. This card is heavy and this box is HUGE.
Price: $775 shipped

IMG_2173.jpeg

IMG_2174.jpeg


AMD 7800X3D CPU - comes with retail box. Was water cooled and rarely used. Phenomenal gaming cpu, you know the routine.
Price: 270 shippped

ASRock B760M LGA1700 DDR4 Intel Mobo -
Link to motherboard
Literally brand new. Bought this when I thought I was going to build a MATX build. Less than a week old, tested working and updated to newest bios. I bought from Microcenter and would rather ship it than spend the time and money driving 4 hours back to Microcenter. I decided not to build MATX. Comes with everything.
Price: $90 shipped obo

I ship within one business day of payment.

No holds. No trades. Thanks for looking.
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top