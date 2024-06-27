Fs: 7900xtx Nitro+ Vapor X GPU, 7800x3d, ASRock B760M Intel 1700 DDR4 mobo new

Dreamerbydesign
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2008
- Messages
- 6,397
Heatware: 112-0-0 in 15+ years buying and seller on [H] - also have recent references
Terms: All prices include shipping and full insurance, along with tracking. Fee less payment only. US48 only, no international shipping no trades.
Reason for selling: I moved to a Mini PC with Oculink. While this gpu is a BEAST and works as it should, moving to a tiny PC to save desk then having a monster 3.75 slot card with a beefy power supply all desk mounted, kind of defeated the purpose. So it’s for sale.
Sapphire 7900XTX 24GB Nitro+ Vapor X gpu-
Link to info
comes with box and all accessories. I bought it from the original owner here at [H] about a month ago. This card is heavy and this box is HUGE.
Price: $775 shipped
AMD 7800X3D CPU - comes with retail box. Was water cooled and rarely used. Phenomenal gaming cpu, you know the routine.
Price: 270 shippped
ASRock B760M LGA1700 DDR4 Intel Mobo -
Link to motherboard
Literally brand new. Bought this when I thought I was going to build a MATX build. Less than a week old, tested working and updated to newest bios. I bought from Microcenter and would rather ship it than spend the time and money driving 4 hours back to Microcenter. I decided not to build MATX. Comes with everything.
Price: $90 shipped obo
I ship within one business day of payment.
No holds. No trades. Thanks for looking.
Terms: All prices include shipping and full insurance, along with tracking. Fee less payment only. US48 only, no international shipping no trades.
Reason for selling: I moved to a Mini PC with Oculink. While this gpu is a BEAST and works as it should, moving to a tiny PC to save desk then having a monster 3.75 slot card with a beefy power supply all desk mounted, kind of defeated the purpose. So it’s for sale.
Sapphire 7900XTX 24GB Nitro+ Vapor X gpu-
Link to info
comes with box and all accessories. I bought it from the original owner here at [H] about a month ago. This card is heavy and this box is HUGE.
Price: $775 shipped
AMD 7800X3D CPU - comes with retail box. Was water cooled and rarely used. Phenomenal gaming cpu, you know the routine.
Price: 270 shippped
ASRock B760M LGA1700 DDR4 Intel Mobo -
Link to motherboard
Literally brand new. Bought this when I thought I was going to build a MATX build. Less than a week old, tested working and updated to newest bios. I bought from Microcenter and would rather ship it than spend the time and money driving 4 hours back to Microcenter. I decided not to build MATX. Comes with everything.
Price: $90 shipped obo
I ship within one business day of payment.
No holds. No trades. Thanks for looking.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.