Fs: 7900xtx Nitro+ Vapor X GPU, 7800x3d, ASRock B760M Intel 1700 DDR4 mobo new

All prices include shipping and full insurance, along with tracking. Fee less payment only. US48 only, no international shipping no trades.Reason for selling: I moved to a Mini PC with Oculink. While this gpu is a BEAST and works as it should, moving to a tiny PC to save desk then having a monster 3.75 slot card with a beefy power supply all desk mounted, kind of defeated the purpose. So it’s for sale.comes with box and all accessories. I bought it from the original owner here at [H] about a month ago. This card is heavy and this box is HUGE.- comes with retail box. Was water cooled and rarely used. Phenomenal gaming cpu, you know the routine.Literally brand new. Bought this when I thought I was going to build a MATX build. Less than a week old, tested working and updated to newest bios. I bought from Microcenter and would rather ship it than spend the time and money driving 4 hours back to Microcenter. I decided not to build MATX. Comes with everything.oboI ship within one business day of payment.No holds. No trades. Thanks for looking.