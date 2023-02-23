FS: 7900 XTX Red Devil LTD with Limited Edition Backplate

Power Color Red Devil 7900 XTX Limited Edition with limited edition backplate- $1085.00 PP G&S or $1040 PP F&F
Notes:
Let me know if you have questions. Thanks for looking!
- Works flawlessly. Comes with original box and accessories.
- Purchased from Newegg on release day. It's in my rig now. Fantastic card.
- Has spent most of it's time on Warzone 2 and editing in Davinci Resolve
- This one is 7XX of 1500
- Runs very cool. I run it at 1120mv with a custom fan curve and it matches my previous 4090 in Warzone 2 bench at 4k.
- Card looks very cool - much neater than my phone camera can grab while it's lit up in the case.
- custom back plate has TINY scratch from my ram cooler. tried to capture it in photo, very tough to pickup
Notes:
- Prices are shipped CONUS via UPS. My prices cover up to $50 shipping - you will need to pay more if it costs more.
- Will not ship to PO Boxes (UPS voids guarantees when doing so). Will not ship to forwarding services.
- NO CHAT, pm only please
- please post reply before messaging
