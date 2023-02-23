FS: 7900 XTX Red Devil LTD with Custom Backplate

Works flawlessly. Comes with original box and accessories.

Purchased from Newegg on release day. It's in my rig now. Fantastic card.

Has spent most of it's time on Warzone 2 and editing in Davinci Resolve

This one is 7XX of 1500

Runs very cool. I run it at 1120mv with a custom fan curve and it matches my previous 4090 in Warzone 2 bench at 4k.

Card looks very cool - much neater than my phone camera can grab while it's lit up in the case.

custom back plate has TINY scratch from my ram cooler. tried to capture it in photo, very tough to pickup



Prices are shipped CONUS via UPS. My prices cover up to $50 shipping - you will need to pay more if it costs more.

Will not ship to PO Boxes (UPS voids guarantees when doing so). Will not ship to forwarding services.

