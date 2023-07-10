FS: 7900 XTX Red Devil - $870, 6700 XT - $290 both come with RE4 code

T

TrevorR

Gawd
Joined
Jun 13, 2006
Messages
875
Heat in signature
UPS Ground for shipping
Paypal

Got these as open boxes from Microcenter. I'm still within return period so any messages asking if I can go lower will be ignored. I'm not making anything by reselling these, price reflects what I paid + taxes + paypal fees + shipping cost.

Will include a copy of receipt for warranty purposes.

7900 XTX Red Devil WITH RESIDENT EVIL 4 CODE - $870 has very minor scratches up by the serial number (Picture included, but doesn't capture it well), otherwise looks pretty much new. I did test and it works. Box is a little bit torn though.

IMG_1148.JPEG
IMG_1149.JPEG
IMG_1150.JPEG
IMG_1151.JPEG



Powercolor 6700 XT Fighter WITH RESIDENT EVIL 4 CODE - $290 shipped Tested and played a few games, works flawlessly. This only includes the card no original box, Microcenter sold it to me wrapped in bubble plastic. No damage on the card and it looks pretty new.
IMG_1155.JPEG
IMG_1153.JPEG
IMG_1154.JPEG
 
