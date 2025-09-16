FS: 7840U/16GB/2TB Antec Core HS/Ayaneo Slide Gaming Handheld with Steam games, 256GB Steam Deck

Antec Core HS, AKA Ayaneo Slide Handheld. This is in excellent condition and includes original box and accessories and the official carrying case. I've upgraded the SSD from 1TB to a 2TB SN850X too. Pop up screen to reveal the backlit keyboard and running Windows 11. Runs most of my favorite games with no issue at 1080p. DOA 6, Forza Horizon 4, all of the Capcom fighting collections, Fenyx Rising, Hitman, etc., all played very well on this handheld.



I'll include the following Steam games if this handheld is purchased:



Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Persona 5 Strikers

High on Life

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

Life is Strange: True Colors

Two Point Campus

Gotham Knights

Valve Steamdeck. Ended up not using it at all. 256GB version, no issues and great condition. Comes with the carrying case and USB-C power adapter.



256GB Valve Steam Deck - $275 Shipped. PP F&F, please

Specs:



10 Core CPU and 10 Core GPU

2x Thunderbolt 4 ports

16GB Unified Memory

256GB SSD

15" Inch

Apple color - Midnight



These are still $1200 new, Apple refurb is $1020, buy mine for $950 shipped and save on taxes.

PP F&F, please

