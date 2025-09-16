  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 7840U/16GB/2TB Antec Core HS/Ayaneo Slide Gaming Handheld with Steam games, 256GB Steam Deck

Antec Core HS, AKA Ayaneo Slide Handheld. This is in excellent condition and includes original box and accessories and the official carrying case. I've upgraded the SSD from 1TB to a 2TB SN850X too. Pop up screen to reveal the backlit keyboard and running Windows 11. Runs most of my favorite games with no issue at 1080p. DOA 6, Forza Horizon 4, all of the Capcom fighting collections, Fenyx Rising, Hitman, etc., all played very well on this handheld.

I'll include the following Steam games if this handheld is purchased:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Persona 5 Strikers
High on Life
Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
Life is Strange: True Colors
Two Point Campus
Gotham Knights

Multi-Angle Free-Floating Screen
Adjustable 6-inch 1080p IPS display for comfortable viewing in various settings.
One-Push Automatic Spring Mechanism
Effortless screen extension with a simple push for quick access.
Premium Hall Sensing Joysticks
Equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U processor, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and 2TB WD SN850X M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD.
Includes WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB4 Type-C ports, and an SD 7.0 TF card slot.
High-capacity 46.2Wh battery for extended usage.
Dual-channel speakers with intelligent amplifier algorithms for powerful sound.

IMG_7652.jpeg



Antec Core HS 7840U 16GB/2TB Handheld - $475 Shipped. PP F&F, please



Valve Steamdeck. Ended up not using it at all. 256GB version, no issues and great condition. Comes with the carrying case and USB-C power adapter.

IMG_7649.jpeg


IMG_7651.jpeg



256GB Valve Steam Deck - $275 Shipped. PP F&F, please

SOLD ITEMS:
Don't use it as often as I thought I would so it's up for sale. No damage, no issues, comes with original box and bag, 35W USB-C power brick and MagSafe 3 cable, and an additional Apple 30W USB-C power brick and MagSafe 3 cable. Has AppleCare+ until March 24 of 2026. There is an option to add AppleCare One within 190 days at a cost of $20 per month, but I've never explored that option. It does include accidental damage protection if that plan is purchased, however.


Specs:

10 Core CPU and 10 Core GPU
2x Thunderbolt 4 ports
16GB Unified Memory
256GB SSD
15" Inch
Apple color - Midnight

IMG_7654.jpeg


IMG_7653.jpeg


IMG_7655.jpeg


IMG_7656.jpeg



These are still $1200 new, Apple refurb is $1020, buy mine for $950 shipped and save on taxes.

PP F&F, please



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

