FS: 7800X3D+board, DDR5, RM1000X

L

LigTasm

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2011
Messages
6,500
Downsizing my gaming rig, I barely play anything at this point and the 7600/7800XT works fine.

1) SOLD - RTX 4090 FE - bought straight from Nvidia a few months ago. NO COIL WHINE. Only gamed on occasionally. Will ship in the original Nvidia box.

2) $100 shipped - Corsair RM1000X PSU, 2021 model. All cables, original box, also includes the Corsair 2x8 to 12vhpr cable which I have been using on the 4090.

3) $450 shipped - Asus B650-A Strix w/ Ryzen 7800X3D. Latest BIOS. Has a Windows 10/11 Pro key attached to it so it will auto activate.

4) $120 shipped - Teamgroup 64GB DDR5 6000 XMP kit, Hynix A-dies. Do not suggest this kit for AMD unless you're a masochist. Was able to get it to 7200 @ 1.45V when I had my 13900K.


Prefer paypal. Heat here.

IMG_1221.jpegIMG_1220.jpegIMG_1219.jpegIMG_1218.jpegIMG_1217.jpeg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top